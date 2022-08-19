Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 187.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Avantor stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 167,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

