Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $140.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,299.70. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,235.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4,492.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.