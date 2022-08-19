Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $58,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,175. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

