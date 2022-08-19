argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $320,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $382.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.62. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $388.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.84.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

