Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Up 2.4%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 3,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 627,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. Research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

