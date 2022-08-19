Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $93.89 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $1,350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.