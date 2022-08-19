Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Douglas K. Howell Sells 6,000 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AJG opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $140.41 and a 12 month high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

