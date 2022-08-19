Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $10.95 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $23,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 205,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,635,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

