Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AINC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.