Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,180,000.00 in Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,155,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,597.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A/Npc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of Astra Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,265,878.40.

Astra Space Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ASTR opened at $1.31 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

