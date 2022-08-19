ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys C$238,000.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,451,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,259,083,593.60.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.
ATCO Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$48.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
