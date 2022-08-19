Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 72,963 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,002 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,060,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,500 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

