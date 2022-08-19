Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

