Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $839,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

OXY opened at $64.88 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

