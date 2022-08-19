Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

GD opened at $243.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.12 and a 200 day moving average of $227.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

