aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIFE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.98 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

