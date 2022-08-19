Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Raised to GBX 755

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $629.80.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

