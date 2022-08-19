Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.94.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.4 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.52. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.72.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.