Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.94.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.4 %
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.52. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.72.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Featured Articles
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.