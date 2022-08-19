Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.59.
About Avalon
