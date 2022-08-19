Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.
Avnet Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 483,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,444. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.