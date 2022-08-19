Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 483,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,444. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

