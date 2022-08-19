aWSB (aWSB) Trading Down 15.5% This Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.88 or 0.00061190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $78,737.31 and $22.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00801299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

