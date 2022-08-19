Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:AYA opened at C$7.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$806.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.33. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.

Insider Activity

About Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Robert Taub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares in the company, valued at C$39,636,130.24.

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.