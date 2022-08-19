Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 1.2 %
TSE:AYA opened at C$7.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$806.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.33. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.
Insider Activity
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
