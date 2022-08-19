B. Riley Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $69.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Children’s Place Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $660.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
