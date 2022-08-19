B. Riley Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $69.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $660.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.