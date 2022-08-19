B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $433.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

