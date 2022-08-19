B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRE opened at $170.44 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average is $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.