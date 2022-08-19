B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $344.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock valued at $29,512,752. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

