B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 41,203 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,203 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
