Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 14,700.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,101,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total value of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total value of 10,040.00.

Backblaze Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting 7.50. 84,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.81 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.72 and its 200 day moving average is 8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $17,339,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $3,374,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.