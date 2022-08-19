Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 1.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Baidu worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Baidu Stock Up 0.9 %

About Baidu

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.