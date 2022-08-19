Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Trading Up 1.5%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BNDSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($0.97) to €1.00 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Banco Sabadell raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.77) to €0.90 ($0.92) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

