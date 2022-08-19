Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Banco Macro Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 193,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in Banco Macro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $3,724,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Macro (BMA)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.