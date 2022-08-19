Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 193,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.31. Banco Macro had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $489.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in Banco Macro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $3,724,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.