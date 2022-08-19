Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,682 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. 604,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

