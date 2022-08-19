Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Banner worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Banner by 2,109.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

