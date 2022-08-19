Barclays Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $47.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,702 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

