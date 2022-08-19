Barrington Research Lowers CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CURI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.86.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

