Barrington Research Lowers CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
CURI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.86.
CuriosityStream Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $13.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.