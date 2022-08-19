Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.