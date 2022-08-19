Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 696,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

