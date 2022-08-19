Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

ETR BMW traded up €0.60 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €77.89 ($79.48). 801,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a one year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.