BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$1.30

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
BBTV Stock Performance
Shares of BBTV stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. BBTV has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.
BBTV Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBTV (BBTVF)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.