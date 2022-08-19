Beam (BEAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,138,600 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.