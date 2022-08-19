Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Maxim Group

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $39.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.50% and a negative net margin of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.