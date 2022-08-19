Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Down 5.9%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 5,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 103,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Bearing Lithium Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile

Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

