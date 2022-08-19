Benchmark Trims CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Target Price to $12.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTBC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.90.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
