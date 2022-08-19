BIDR Market Capitalization Achieves $15.13 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

