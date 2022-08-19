Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

