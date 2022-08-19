Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.17.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
