Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.70. 1,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Biostage Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

