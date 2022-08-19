Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Tops $6.73 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.97 or 0.00070835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $125,132.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

