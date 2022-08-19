BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

