BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $90.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

