Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Raised to $19.00 at DA Davidson

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLNK. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK opened at $24.79 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

